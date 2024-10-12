SI

Glen Powell Leads Fictitious Team Onto Field During Georgia Game for Hulu Series

The Top Gun: Maverick star shot scenes for his upcoming 'Chad Powers' series.

Patrick Andres

Glen Powell promoting 'Twisters.'
Glen Powell promoting 'Twisters.' / DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fans attending No. 5 Georgia's game against Mississippi State Saturday in Athens, Ga. must have been surprised when, at halftime, a team dressed in white and blue took the field.

Even more shockingly, the squad was led by actor Glen Powell—one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

However, there was a method to the Austin native's madness. Powell was shooting scenes for Chad Powers, an upcoming Hulu series in which the avid college football fan will play a troubled quarterback who walks on to a small-college team in disguise.

The series is based on a viral video from 2022, in which ex-New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning disguised himself and participated in Penn State's walk-on tryouts.

“We’re both diehard college football fans. When we saw Eli as Chad Powers, we knew that was the way into a big, fun story about this world,” Powell said in a statement to Variety when the show was announced in February. “We’re excited to be part of this team, and can’t wait to get Chad in the game. Think fast, run fast.”

Whether Powers can lead his team—and its apparent catfish mascot—to the Promised Land remains to be seen.

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

