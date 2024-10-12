Glen Powell Leads Fictitious Team Onto Field During Georgia Game for Hulu Series
Fans attending No. 5 Georgia's game against Mississippi State Saturday in Athens, Ga. must have been surprised when, at halftime, a team dressed in white and blue took the field.
Even more shockingly, the squad was led by actor Glen Powell—one of Hollywood's biggest stars.
However, there was a method to the Austin native's madness. Powell was shooting scenes for Chad Powers, an upcoming Hulu series in which the avid college football fan will play a troubled quarterback who walks on to a small-college team in disguise.
The series is based on a viral video from 2022, in which ex-New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning disguised himself and participated in Penn State's walk-on tryouts.
“We’re both diehard college football fans. When we saw Eli as Chad Powers, we knew that was the way into a big, fun story about this world,” Powell said in a statement to Variety when the show was announced in February. “We’re excited to be part of this team, and can’t wait to get Chad in the game. Think fast, run fast.”
Whether Powers can lead his team—and its apparent catfish mascot—to the Promised Land remains to be seen.