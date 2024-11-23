Greg Schiano Icing Illinois Kicker Before Game-Winning Attempt Backfired in Worst Way
Greg Schiano and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights were just 13 seconds away from their seventh victory this season on Saturday at SHI Stadium when disaster struck.
With Rutgers leading 31–30 and just 13 seconds remaining, No. 25 Illinois lined up on fourth-and-13 for a potential game-winning 58-yard field goal attempt. Even though that distance for a field goal in college football is more of a prayer than anything, Schiano called a timeout in attempt to ice kicker David Olano.
Olano missed the kick—but it didn't count because Schiano had already called a timeout.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema changed his mind during the break. Instead of sending out Olano for another 58-yard attempt, the Fighting Illini's offense huddled up to go for it on fourth-and-13 from the 40-yard line.
On the ensuing play, Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer stood in the pocket and fired a pass to Pat Bryant, who caught it inside the 25-yard line and ran it all the way into the end zone for a game-winning touchdown.
Disaster in New Jersey.
After the heartbreaking loss, the Scarlet Knights will regroup and battle Michigan State next weekend in an attempt to earn their seventh win, which would match Schiano's best record since rejoining Rutgers in 2020.