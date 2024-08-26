Handicapping the Heisman Trophy Hopefuls
In addition to Jalen Milroe, Pat Forde’s favorites to take home the trophy include three more top quarterbacks as well as a pair of unusual suspects.
1. Carson Beck, QB, Georgia Bulldogs
Beck enters the season as the top NFL quarterback prospect and the leader of a legitimate title contender. His 3,941 passing yards were third nationally in 2023 and are the most among returning collegians. Beck was the definition of reliable, never throwing more than one interception in a game or completing fewer than 65% of his passes.
2. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado Buffaloes
Last season Sanders was a September Heisman darling (along with teammate Travis Hunter), but the Buffaloes couldn’t sustain their fast start. Deion’s son still threw for 3,230 yards and 27 TDs with only three interceptions in 11 games. He’d benefit from better protection and Colorado improving on its four wins from 2023.
3. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon Ducks
It’s Year 6 and school No. 3 for Gabriel, who replaces Bo Nix as the Ducks’ quarterback and can break his FBS record of 61 career starts. (Gabriel has had 49 at UCF and Oklahoma.) Gabriel stands only 5' 11" but makes up for his lack of size with savvy and athleticism. The 23-year-old has a combined 151 TDs rushing and passing.
4. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri Tigers
Yeah, the Heisman has become a QB award—but the lone exception to that rule in the last eight years was a wideout (Alabama’s DeVonta Smith in 2020). Burden was the No. 1-ranked receiver coming out of high school in ’22, and he lived up to that billing last year when he had 86 catches for 1,212 yards and nine TDs. His best hope is if the Tigers build on last year’s success.
5. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State Buckeyes
The most promising candidate among defensive players, Downs was the top freshman in the country last season, leading Alabama with 107 tackles before transferring after coach Nick Saban’s retirement. If the Buckeyes have the season they expect, Downs will be a big part of it—and he might juice his campaign by taking a few snaps at running back.