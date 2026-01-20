Alberto Mendoza Entering Transfer Portal Following Indiana's National Title

The Indiana Hoosiers will have to replace not one, but two quarterback-playing Mendozas in the wake of their shocking national championship. Mere hours after completing one of the greatest and most improbable seasons in the history of the sport, CBS Sports was first to report that Alberto Mendoza is entering the transfer portal.

Alberto is the brother of Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who authored one final fairytale ending for the Hoosiers in Miami on Monday night and is now destined to be one of the first names off the board in the next NFL draft.

In limited action this season, the redshirt freshman completed 18 of 24 passes for 286 and five touchdowns against a single interception. He also showed an ability to make plays with his legs, accumulating 190 rushing yards on only 13 attempts.

The Hoosiers are expected to have TCU transfer Josh Hoover under center next year as they look to defend their crown, meaning that Mendoza would have once again been a backup. He now has an opportunity to go somewhere where he can get immediate playing time and attempt to replicate some of the success his brother enjoyed while in Bloomington.

