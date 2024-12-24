Indiana Lands One of Top QBs in Transfer Portal Days After Loss to Notre Dame
Indiana enjoyed its winningest season in program history in 2024 under new coach Curt Cignetti, who led the Hoosiers to 11 victories and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Quarterback Kurtis Rourke had a strong season, throwing for 29 touchdowns and five interceptions in what was his final season in the college ranks. After his team's loss to Notre Dame, Rourke's collegiate career officially came to an end, leaving Indiana seeking a new quarterback for 2025.
It didn't take long for the program to find its next signal caller. On Tuesday, multiple reports declared that former California quarterback Fernando Mendoza had committed to join the Hoosiers.
Mendoza, who will be a junior in 2025, was heralded as one of the best quarterbacks on the transfer portal. He played two seasons at Cal before opting to depart the program after the 2024 campaign, during which he recorded 3,004 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions across 11 games. He's the older brother of Alberto Mendoza, a freshman quarterback at Indiana.
Mendoza heads to Bloomington with two seasons of college eligibility remaining, so Cignetti may have found his starter for both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.