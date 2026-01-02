Indiana's Big Rose Bowl Win Just Made Coach Curt Cignetti a Lot of Extra Money
Barring a very possible national championship win in a few weeks, Thursday might have been the best day of Indiana coach Curt Cignetti's life, and for more reasons than one.
Not only did his Hoosiers wallop the Crimson Tide in a decisive 38-3 Rose Bowl win, but the coach also secured a $700,000 contract bonus that activates with a semifinal CFP appearance. In total, the coach has added $1.875 million in incentives related to Big 10 and CFP play, per Sportrac.
Even better yet, Cignetti's win also triggered a "Good Faith Market Review" clause, which requires Indiana to renegotiate the coach's compensation up to no less than the third-highest among active head coaches. Sheeeeesh.
What the coach has achieved in such a short time with the Hoosiers is no less than historic. Put into perspective, Cignetti is now responsible for a quarter of the program's all-time bowl wins after just two seasons, as highlighted by Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer.
When Cignetti was lured away from James Madison following the 2023 campaign, it was to lead what had been the losingest program in college football history. But in just two years at the helm, he has led the Hoosiers to two consecutive playoff appearances, one undefeated season, and even a 2025 Big 10 Championship, where they beat the defending CFP champion Buckeyes in a 13–10 win.
All that to say: Cignetti is clearly worth every penny his contract promises.
Next up for the newly-flush coach and his Hoosiers is the Peach Bowl, where they'll take on No. 5 Oregon on Jan. 9.