Indiana vs. Miami: Live Scores, Updates From College Football Playoff National Championship
The College Football Playoff national championship participants each had a storybook run to the title game. The No. 1-ranked Indiana Hoosiers had one of the most stunning turnarounds in college football history, going from the losingest team to one game from their first football title led by Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes did not play in the ACC title game, were the last team into the playoff field and upset the defending national champions en route to competing for a championship on their home field. Now, the teams meet at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the national championship. There are plenty of must-see matchups in what looks on paper to be a compelling game. Sports Illustrated writers Pat Forde and Bryan Fischer are in Miami and will provide live updates, scores and analysis throughout the game.
Live updates from College Football Playoff national championship game
