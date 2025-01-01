James Franklin Encouraged Everyone to Put Their Phones Down After Fiesta Bowl Win
James Franklin has piloted Penn State into the College Football Playoff semifinals after posting a convincing 31-14 victory over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve. And one of these days he might just get credit for doing a pretty good job with this Nittany Lions team that now has a date with the winner of Notre Dame-Georgia. That's a matter to worry about down the line, though, as Franklin is all about living in the here and now.
Speaking to the media after a second straight enormous win against the backdrop of being crushed for never winning these big games, Franklin shared what he told some of his players who took out their phones in the locker room instead of enjoying the big, celebratory moment.
"Obviously, I wouldn't say it's overly unique, but I'm a big believer in being present," Franklin said. "One of the things I just got on the guys in the locker room, a bunch of guys are on their phones. I get that that's this generation now. Twitter, Instagram, whatever it may be, I get it. But what I do know is PJ Mustipher and Jesse Luketa, all the guys that were on the sideline kind of supporting our guys, they would die to be back in our locker room."
I just think being present is such an important quality for all of us, right? That's what 1-0 is all about, right? Whether it's the game, whether it is the exam or the class, and even for myself, sitting with my wife and kids and my phone is going off, pushing the phone away and being present. I know I've got to be better about that."
It's a worthwhile message and couldn't be more timeless as so many people have resolved to limit their screentime and practice radical mindfulness in the new year. Penn State players may have the opportunity to really live in the moment two more times following College Football Playoff games, knowing a championship will exist in perpetuity.