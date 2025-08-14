SI

Johnny Manziel Reveals Unexpected Heisman Winner He Likes to Hang Out With Most at Ceremony

Johnny Manziel won the Heisman Trophy in 2012.
Despite putting together one of the most electric college football careers in NCAA history, former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel's time in the NFL was cut short for a multitude of reasons. Given that, the 32-year-old is no longer in-season each December, and as such is able to attend the Heisman Trust's annual event in New York City.

Manziel has now become one of a handful of past winners who frequents the ceremony, and during an interview with Barstool Sports' Mostly Sports podcast on Thursday, he was asked who he most looks forward to hanging out with that weekend. His answer may surprise you:

"The guy who like flys under the radar, but is like the best time," Manziel explained. "Always has been, and everybody in the Heisman fraternity will tell you this: Doug Flutie."

"Doug Flutie is the guy," he continued. "That's who I wanna hangout with."

Flutie won the Heisman Trophy in 1984 during his time at Boston College, and ironically, he and Manziel brought similar skill sets to the table during their playing days. They both stand under six-feet tall, played with a high motor and had a keep ability to extend a play at a moment's notice.

Maybe that's why they get along so well off the field.

