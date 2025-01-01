Kenny Dillingham Gives Relatable Quote in Wake of Overtime Defeat in Peach Bowl
The Arizona State Sun Devils gave the Texas Longhorns everything they could handle in Wednesday's College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Chik-fil-A Peach Bowl, but somebody had to lose in the double overtime classic, with the Longhorns advancing courtesy of a 39-31 victory.
Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham, who emerged as one of the best young coaches in the sport this season, was clearly devastated that his team came up short, but was proud of how they competed on the big stage.
"Now that it's over, when you can reflect on where these guys have come, it's an incredible testament to the team," Dillingham said. "But golly, this one sucks," he added in an incredibly relatable fashion.
Texas overcame two late missed field goals in regulation by usually reliable kicker Bert Auburn thanks to timely stops defensively and two big time touchdown throws from often-maligned star Quinn Ewers. As unbelievable as Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo was, the Sun Devils ultimately fell short.
But despite coming up short in the playoff, it was still a season to remember for Arizona State, as the Sun Devils won 11 games and the Big 12 title, and earned a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. It was a historic season for the program, and one that Dillingham and Co. can certainly build upon moving forward.