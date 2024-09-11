Kirk Herbstreit Recalls the Moment From His Broadcasting Career He Regrets Most
On the morning of Dec. 1, 2007, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit purported to break shocking college football news on College GameDay in San Antonio: LSU coach Les Miles—set to lead his No. 5 Tigers into the SEC championship against No. 14 Tennessee that afternoon—would become Michigan's next head coach.
Miles's exit did not come to pass, the Wolverines hired Rich Rodriguez away from West Virginia, and Herbstreit was left with an easy answer when asked Tuesday to name the biggest regret of his broadcasting career.
The ex-Ohio State quarterback described receiving a call from a coach who insisted he was set to become Miles's defensive coordinator at Michigan.
"If you go back I said, 'Unless there's some unforeseen circumstances, Les Miles will become the next head coach at Michigan,'" Herbstreit told ESPN's Kevin Clark on Tuesday's edition of This is Football. "LSU is chasing a national title; they would go on to win a title that year. Les Miles came out and denied it all."
Miles did so, famously, in an impromptu press conference mere hours before the SEC championship—which LSU won 21–14.
"I would never do that again," Herbstreit said. "I don't break stories. I'm not interested in breaking stories. I get told so much stuff I never talk about... I'm not saying s--t ever again when it comes to breaking stories."