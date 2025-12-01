Lane Kiffin Joked About Why He’s Keeping Nick Saban’s Advice Secret
Lane Kiffin was officially introduced as LSU’s next head coach on Monday, speaking to the media after the whirlwind that came with him leaving Ole Miss for LSU just before the Rebels likely make their first College Football Playoff appearance.
As of last Friday after Ole Miss’s Egg Bowl win, Kiffin said he had yet to decide if he was staying or going. He ultimately chose to leave for LSU, but had hoped to coach the Rebels through the CFP. Ole Miss denied that opportunity, instead naming Pete Golding their permanent coach going forward.
Before Kiffin made his decision, he shared that he would be seeking advice from two of his mentors—Nick Saban and Pete Carroll. On Monday, Kiffin was asked what Saban and Carroll told him.
“Coach Saban kinda coached at another place in this conference, so I can’t really say exactly what he said,” Kiffin joked, prompting a laugh from the press room. “I’ll say I think the world of Coach Saban. I respect him. So there’s a reason I’m here.”
Saban coached at both Alabama and LSU during his time in the SEC, and Kiffin seemed to wisely avoid reiterating anything Saban told him that could cause a stir.
Kiffin did end up sharing some of the other advice he received. He said, “Pete Carroll, he told me he always told my dad that he’d look out for me. When we were talking ... he said, ‘This is exactly what he would do. He would tell you, ‘Boy, go get it. Go for it.’”
"It felt like everybody that I talked to outside the state that I was in, all basically said the same thing,” Kiffin also stated. “They all said, 'You are going to regret it if you don't take the shot and you don't go to LSU. It's the best job in America, with the best resources and to win it.’ It’s obviously been done here before by a number of people.”
Kiffin added that he was recently reminded LSU is the best job in football, from the allure to the atmosphere on Saturdays. “When you take the history, tradition, passion, and the great players in the state of Louisiana, no one can argue that when you’re in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night there is nothing like it.”