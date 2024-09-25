Lane Kiffin Hilariously Shades Hugh Freeze During SEC Weekly Coaches Conference Call
If Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin wants to feel superior to Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, all he has to do is take a look at the SEC standings.
The Rebels are 4–0 and firing on all cylinders, having yet to score fewer than 40 or give up more than 13 points per game. The Tigers, on the other hand, are 2–2 and reeling from a 24–14 loss to Arkansas.
However, Kiffin being Kiffin, he couldn't resist taking a shot at Freeze on Wednesday afternoon's SEC coaches' conference call.
During the call, according to Ben Garrett of On3, Freeze praised Kiffin's system of funneling NIL money to players—considered one of the most effective in the sport.
“That’s nice of him," Kiffin said. "I’m sure he’ll try to steal (collective CEO) Walker Jones like he did all our coaches."
After 16 years on Ole Miss's staff, Rebels associate head coach and wide receivers coach Derrick Nix left to become Auburn's offensive coordinator on Jan. 17.
Unfortunately for the viewing public, Freeze and Kiffin won't be able to settle this on the field in 2024. This is the first year in which Ole Miss and the Tigers will not meet since 1989.