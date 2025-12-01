Lane Kiffin Shares the Advice Pete Carroll Gave Him About Taking LSU Job
Lane Kiffin is leaving Ole Miss to take over the head coaching job at LSU, and people have strong opinions about the move. On Sunday, ESPN’s Marty Smith caught up with Kiffin before he departed Oxford for Baton Rouge, and got the 50-year-old coach to explain the decision.
Kiffin discussed the reasons he ultimately decided to leave Ole Miss for LSU, but also gave insight into conversations he had with his mentors, Pete Carroll and Nick Saban. One thing Carroll said stood out.
“This was really hard, my heart was here,” Kiffin said. “But I just talked to some mentors, Coach Carroll, Coach Saban. Especially when Coach Carroll said, ‘Your dad would tell you to go and take the shot. You’ve accomplished a lot here.’”
Video is below.
Kiffin’s father, Monte, was one of Carroll’s mentors, and the two knew each other well. They worked together at Arkansas, North Carolina State, and with the Vikings. Monte Kiffin died in July 2024 at the age of 84. Carroll invoking Kiffin’s dad as part of his reason to take a chance on LSU had to be powerful.
By moving on, Kiffin leaves behind an 11-1 team on the verge of a College Football Playoff berth. It’s a bold decision, but LSU is among the best programs in college football. The Tigers offer a ton of resources and the kind of ceiling the Rebels can’t match.
LSU fired Brian Kelly on October 26 and quickly began searching for its next head coach. Despite some odd twists and turns, landed the biggest fish out there by hiring Kiffin. The school is giving him a massive contract and will expect a quick turnaround.