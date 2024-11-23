Who Did Lee Corso Pick Today? Week 13 College GameDay Headgear Choice
ESPN College Gameday on Saturday heads to Big Ten Country for a huge matchup between No. 5 Indiana and No. 2 Ohio State. And another episode of College Gameday means another headgear pick for beloved analyst Lee Corso in a huge matchup that is near-and-dear to his heart.
Corso, 89, has been an analyst on College Gameday since its first season on the air back in 1987. And over the years, the former college and professional football coach has become part of the Saturday morning routine for countless sports fans.
College Gameday first began broadcasting in an ESPN studio, but in 1993 began traveling to different schools, as they do currently. And, that's when the show, with the backdrop of rabid college football fans holding up witty signs and with plenty of big-name personalities lending their analysis, really took off.
As part of the show's grand finale, Corso, with fans of the host school roaring in his ear, makes his pick on the featured game of the week, teasing his selection for suspense, then announcing the pick by donning an oversized mascot head or football helmet, to the delight or outrage of the mob behind him. The former Louisville coach first began making picks by donning mascot or helmet headgear in 1996.
It makes for excellent and highly entertaining television. Over the years, many sports fans have started the day on Saturday by making sure to tune into ESPNCollege Gamedayshortly before 12 p.m. ET, traditionally when Corso makes his pick between the host school and its opponent.
So, if you missed Corso's pick of the Indiana-Ohio State game, or you are and want a more detailed account of the selection—as well as Corso's past selections—look no further than this article.
First, let's break down the matchup.
Week 13: The Matchup and Its Significance
Featured Game of the Week: No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State
In the biggest game of the year for No. 5 Indiana, the Curt Cignetti-led Hoosiers travel to The Horseshoe for a matchup with massive implications for the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff picture. Indiana has defeated Ohio State just 12 times in the 97 times they've played, and the Hoosiers haven't won since 1988. If they're going to reverse that trend, the Hoosiers will need a big-time performance from quarterback Kurtis Rourke, as long as they don't sit him for the game, of course! (Wink, wink). Rourke has missed just one game this season, due to a thumb injury, and he's been everything the Hoosiers hoped he'd be when he announced his transfer to the program in December of 2023. He has completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 2,410 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions, good for the second-best QBR in the nation. If Rourke is going to have a big game, he's going to have to do it against the Buckeyes' sixth-ranked passing defense. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers' stout defense will have its hands full with one of the msot balanced offenses in the country. Cignetti, when asked what his message is to recruits during a National Signing Day press conference in December, said simply, "I win, Google me." A win against the Buckeyes in this spot would certainly be the top search result on Cignetti's name, and a huge message to recruits about the Hoosiers' status as a national power. Oh, and it would all but ensure that Indiana will be playing in the Big Ten Championship Game vs. Oregon.
On the other side, it's a strength-on-strength matchup, as the Buckeyes' rushing offense, which produces 183.8 yards per game, thanks to the two-headed monster of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, goes up against Indiana's No. 10-ranked rushing defense, which permits just 72.2 yards per game on the ground. Whichever unit prevails likely goes a long way towards determining the result of this game. Indiana's defense has been excellent at limiting big plays, but they'll be going up against one of the best big-play receivers in the nation, freshman Jeremiah Smith, whose 17.7 yards per reception are tied for third in the conference. How well the Hoosiers limit Smith and senior Emeka Egbuka—or don't limit them—will also have a huge bearing on the result of the contest. Ohio State quarterback Will Howard played very well in each of the Buckeyes' two biggest games of the year thus far against Oregon and Penn State. Another big performance from Howard vs. Indiana would secure the Buckeyes a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.
That said, let's take a look at Corso's history of picking these teams.
Lee Corso's Past Picks for Indiana, Ohio State
Corso is making his 424th headgear pick on Saturday and he will have to choose between the Hoosiers, whom he coached from 1973 to 1982, or the Buckeyes, his first-ever headgear selection and a team he has picked more than any other in College Gameday history.
Ohio State has appeared on the show 62 times, with Corso picking the Buckeyes 43 times.
Mwanwhile, Corso has picked Indiana once, earlier this season, a game the Hoosiers won.
In terms of memorable picks, we'll take one trip down memory lane and look back at another one of Corso's picks from this year, given how near-and-dear this week's show will be to his heart.
First, in a blast from the past, here's Corso picking the Buckeyes to defeat Notre Dame in South Bend way back in 1996, the year he began making picks. He didn't even have the headgear yet!
But it was still same old Corso.
"Forget all that stuff," Corso said of Kirk Herbstreit's analysis. "Lou Holtz is a Buckeye. Notre Dame's ready. I like the Irish!"
Just as Corso said that, he picked Ohio State.
For Indiana, look no further than Corso's pick this year, back in Week 9. Corso, after being honored by the Bloomington Mayor, was ready to make his pick of the Indiana-Washington game.
"It's obvious who I'm picking," Corso said. He then donned the hat he wore commemorating Indiana's first-ever bowl game win in 1979, a game where Corso coached the Hoosiers to victory.
Corso will have to choose between two of his loves on Saturday. Who will he pick?
The Headgear Pick: Who Did Lee Corso Choose?
The Moment of Truth
When it was Corso's turn to pick, he said, "I haven't had the nerve to pick against my first love in Ohio State in years." So, would he be doing it today?
Corso's Chosen Team
"But, not so fast my friend. Indiana upsets them," Corso said as he put an Indiana helmet on his head. While somewhat surprising, the Hoosiers do have a special place in Corso's heart as well. Can they pull off the upset on the road against the Buckeyes?
Corso's Headgear Pick Record to This Point in the Season
Corso carries an 8-2 record into Saturday's selection. After incorrectly picking LSU to beat Alabama in Week 11, Corso got back in the saddle again with a victory in Week 13, correctly selecting the Georgia Bulldogs to defeat Tennessee.