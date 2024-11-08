LA Governor Recruits Random Tiger to Appear at LSU-Alabama Game Despite Concerns
LSU hosts Alabama on Saturday night in a game that will be broadcast on ABC. There will reportedly be a live tiger on the sideline for what would be the first time since 2015, but it will not be the official LSU mascot, Mike VII.
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry and Surgeon General Ralph Abraham were unable to talk the school into bringing Mike VII into the stadium during the game so they went out of state to find a completely random tiger. The owner of the tiger has a "long history of citations for mistreating tigers," according to Louisiana Illuminator reporter Piper Hutchinson.
From the Illuminator:
State Sen. Bill Wheat, R-Ponchatoula, confirmed Thursday morning to the Illuminator that Gov. Jeff Landry will get his wish of having a live tiger mascot attend an LSU football game. Wheat was among the politician-veterinarians Landry recruited for the governor’s unofficial committee to lobby the university on the issue, though he said he was not personally involved with securing Omar Bradley.
“It’s not Mike,” Wheat said in an interview, referencing LSU’s live tiger mascot that lives in an enclosure across from the LSU football stadium. “I know that was a concern.”
The tradition ended nearly a decade ago because it was considered cruel to subject a wild animal to the loud atmosphere in a football stadium.