LSU's Leading Rusher Doubtful for SEC Showdown Against Ole Miss
No. 4 LSU's first major test since its season opener has reportedly increased in difficulty.
Tigers running back Caden Durham is nursing an ankle injury that has rendered him doubtful for the team’s visit to No. 13 Ole Miss Saturday, according to a Friday afternoon report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. Per Thamel, Durham sustained the injury during the Tigers' 56–10 win over Southeastern Louisiana Saturday.
The reported injury is a blow for an LSU team that has quietly struggled to score for much of this year. The Tigers tallied 17 against Clemson, 23 against Louisiana Tech, and 20 against Florida—pulling out a victory in each of those games nonetheless.
Durham has rushed 52 times for 213 yards and two touchdowns this year; the Oklahoma City native's 53.3 yards per game are a slight decrease from his 62.8 yard-per-game output in 2024.
The Magnolia Bowl is the first of three road games against currently ranked teams LSU will play in a six-week span; the Tigers are scheduled to visit No. 18 Vanderbilt on Oct. 18 and No. 17 Alabama on Nov. 8. A home game against No. 9 Texas A&M also looms on Oct. 25.