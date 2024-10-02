'Mad Dog' Russo Calls Out Stephen A. Smith, Paul Finebaum For Deion Sanders Love
The Colorado Buffaloes are off to a 4-1 start and are currently tied for the best record in the Big XII. While that start has only resulted in a single vote in the AP and coaches poll, the talking heads at ESPN are quickly coming around on Deion Sanders' team.
With Stephen A. Smith and even Paul Finebaum celebrating Coach Prime's September success earlier this week, Mike "Mad Dog" Russo took the stage on First Take on Wednesday to tell them both to calm down.
"Did I hear this week that Stephen A. and now Finebaum, that turncoat, they're gonna sit there and they're going to tell me that Deion because he beat UCF, that Deion Sanders is the coach of the year in college football," Russo said before he was interrupted for taking a shot at Mack Brown and North Carolina.
"How in the world do you give it to Deion Sanders," Mad Dog continued. "They beat Baylor, big deal in overtime. They beat UCF, North Dakota State, they got killed at Nebraska. Listen, I like Deion too. He gets great ratings. He's got personality. He's done a good job. I get it, but let's take it easy Steve. Really? Colorado is the team of the year so far in college football? And Finebaum, who should know better, jumping on the bandwagon so you two can kiss each other fanny on Monday and Tuesday! You're both nuts and you're both wrong. Tennessee and Heupel is the coach of the year so far. They won at Oklahoma. They won't at NC State. And they're 4-0 and he's got a young quarterback. That's the coach of the year. Steve!. Pay. Ah-tention! And stop with the Deion love you're driving us all crazy!"
The Buffaloes will play nationally-ranked Kansas State at home in Boulder this weekend. The result should signal which side is right and which is wrong for the rest of the season.