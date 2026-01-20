Miami Couldn't Stop Fernando Mendoza's TD Run Even Though It Knew It Was Coming

Indiana completed the impossible on Monday night, outlasting Miami 27-21 to capture its 16th win of the season and earn a national title that seemed inconceivable even as it became inevitable. Poetically, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza wrote the deciding chapter in the fairytale with a gritty, meandering scramble into the end zone to give his Hoosiers a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Hurricanes would mount a furious rally but their hopes were dashed when Carson Beck threw an interception to give Indiana a truly shocking championship.

Mendoza's touchdown run, which he punctuated by diving like Superman into the end zone, came on fourth-and-5. Curt Cignetti opted to try to make it a two score game instead of kicking a field goal, a wise decision given the outcome and protagonist carrying the football.

Adding to Miami's frustration after coming so close to the top of the mountain only to see some other team celebrate at its home stadium is the fact that it knew exactly what Mendoza would do on the deciding play.

Per Pete Thamel:

Also, Miami DC Corey Hetherman said he wished he’d called a time out before Fernando Mendoza’s run on fourth-and-5. Hetherman: “We knew what play it was. It wasn't a secret. It was two-by-two, four open, they were going to draw.” He said the call didn’t get communicated fast… — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 20, 2026

Hetherman added that the play had been Indiana's go-to in fourth-and-medium situations. Which is nice to know but also adds to the confusion about why Miami couldn't stop it or at least recognize it. Especially considering that the touchdown scamper came on the heels of an Indiana timeout.

More CFB on Sports Illustrated