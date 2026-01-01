Michael Irvin Could Not Contain Himself After Keionte Scott’s CFP Pick-6 vs. Miami
The Miami Hurricanes jumped out to a 14-0 lead against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal on Wednesday night when Keionte Scott picked off a screen pass thrown by Julian Sayin and took it 72 yards to the end zone for a pick-six.
Considering the stakes and situation, it was one of the most thriling moments of the season for Miami fans. And no one was as excited as Michael Irvin who was watching the game on the Hurricanes' sideline.
Irvin ran to the back of the end zone and then back up the sideline looking to hug anyone brave enough to embrace him. He could barely control his arms and his vocal utterings were growls and screams of joy.
No college football fan has the freedom to be as big of a college football fan as Irvin. He's a regular on the Miami sideline. He doesn't need a ticket because he would use a seat if he had one. During especially tense moments, like late in the fourth quarter of Miami's first round CFP matchup against Texas A&M, he can be seen on all-fours.
When you win a national championship for a school you get to become the biggest fan if you want to.
