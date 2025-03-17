Michigan OC Addresses Whether QB Bryce Underwood Could Start as a Freshman
Bryce Underwood could be seeing the field far earlier than expected.
On Monday, new Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey told reporters Underwood could be in the mix to play quarterback for the Wolverines as a freshman. While he didn't commit one way or another, Lindsey left the door wide open.
"If he's ready to go, he'll play," Lindsey said. "If not, we'll have somebody else ready to play. But so far I love his approach. He's all business, man. He loves football. That's the most important thing. And he really wants to be the best player he can be. He wants people to push him. One of the things we've talked about was, 'Whatever your dreams are, your aspirations, they're gonna be mine. My goal is to help you reach those things. Whatever it takes.' And I think that's what his attitude is. He's a team-first guy."
Underwood was the No. 1 player in the 2025 prep recruiting class according to 247Sports and, obviously, was the nation's top quarterback. The Belleville, Michigan signal-caller flipped from LSU to the Wolverines in November of 2024 after being committed to the Tigers since January of last year.
The super freshman will be competing with Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene and sophomore Jadyn Davis. Returning veteran Davis Warren is recovering from a torn ACL.