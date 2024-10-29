Michigan QB Jack Tuttle Announces Retirement From Football After Fifth Concussion
Jack Tuttle is officially calling it a career.
The Michigan quarterback announced his retirement from college football on Monday night in the middle of the sixth season of an injury-riddled career.
"The past year has been challenging, marked by a UCL repair in my throwing arm that I didn't fully recover from, which has caused ongoing issues," Tuttle wrote in a social media post. "And unfortunately, the recent experience of enduring my fifth concussion has brought forth the painful truth that I need to start prioritizing my health.
"Throughout my college career, I've battled numerous injuries, culminating in this difficult choice to step away from playing the game that I love."
Tuttle, a four-star recruit out of high school, initially committed to play at Utah but transferred to Indiana after one year. Over four seasons with the Hoosiers, Tuttle started six games and threw for five touchdowns and six interceptions. He transferred to Michigan in 2023 and was J.J. McCarthy's backup quarterback as the Wolverines won a national championship.
Tuttle was named Michigan's starting quarterback on Oct. 15. He threw for 306 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in two appearances this season before sustaining a concussion in the Wolverines' 21–7 loss to Illinois.