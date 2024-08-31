College Football Fans Had Many Jokes for Michigan State Long Snapper Jack Carson-Wentz
On Friday evening, the Michigan State Spartans got their season off to a decent start with a 16-10 win over Florida Atlantic. While running back Kay'Ron Adams powered the Spartys to their first win of the year with 101 yards rushing and one touchdown on only nine carries, he was not the viral star of the game.
No, that honor goes to MSU's long snapper. His rather... unique name captured the attention of the college football world as Week 1 got underway.
Behold, Jack Carson-Wentz. No relation.
Carson-Wentz is a sophomore transfer out from West Georgia who was ranked the No. 34 long snapper in the 2024 class. College football fans loved the incredibly unlikely coincidence and made him the internet star of the otherwise mundane Week 1 affair.