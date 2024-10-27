Mics Caught Brian Kelly Cussing Out LSU's Holder After Field-Goal Gaffe vs. Texas A&M
Even in a field made up almost entirely of Type A authoritarians, LSU coach Brian Kelly stands out. Dating back to his early days in the profession, the Tigers boss became as notorious for his quick temper as for his ability to win and win often.
There is some evidence that Kelly has toned it down a bit over the years, but that was difficult to see Saturday evening in a tight game against Texas A&M—and one particular moment summed up the Kelly experience.
With 4:53 left in the third quarter and LSU lining up a field goal from the Aggies' 29-yard line, the Tigers completely bungled the snap and turned the ball over on downs. Texas A&M took the lead shortly thereafter.
Punter Peyton Todd, the holder, was among several to blame for the misfire—and Kelly proceeded to cuss him out within earshot of ABC's sideline microphones.
"You gotta get out there and get the f---ing operation going," Kelly could be heard yelling at Todd.
"OK, we gotta get the operation going. Here we go!" color commentator Kirk Herbstreit repeated as play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler chuckled in the background.
This was clearly not their first rodeo with Kelly's antics, nor was it America's.