Multiple Ole Miss Players Confronted Lane Kiffin About Taking Staffers to LSU: Report
Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin are moving forward in separate directions. The messy breakup came to a head Sunday when Kiffin announced he was taking the LSU job and the Rebels named defensive coordinator Pete Golding their permanent coach ahead of a presumed College Football Playoff run.
Kiffin was clear in his hope to coach Ole Miss in the CFP, an intention that athletic director Keith Carter was not going to allow. Once Kiffin’s decision was made, Ole Miss held a team meeting Sunday to name Golding coach. Kiffin wasn’t present at Carter’s request.
In Kiffin’s statement released following the decision, he mentioned his goal to guide the Rebels through the postseason, “investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern.” He said Carter denied the request despite Ole Miss players asking him to allow Kiffin to remain through the CFP.
Rebels players were immediately confident in Golding and the succession plan, praising the move on social media and exclaiming optimistic messages when seen leaving the consequential team meeting. One of Kiffin’s reported tactics to remain with Ole Miss through the postseason was to take offensive staffers with him immediately if the request wasn’t accepted. Players reportedly got wind of that plan confronted their now-former coach after the school showed no interest in letting Kiffin finish out the year, according to a report from CBS’ Sports’ John Talty.
"I'm not making them go," Kiffin told the players per CBS Sports. "They can do whatever they want."
Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr, co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Joe Cox, general manager Billy Glasscock and several other staff members including Lane’s son Chris are expected to head to Baton Rouge. Several defensive coaches are reportedly staying to work under Golding.
Talty reported that Kiffin believed until the very end Carter would relent and let him stay through the postseason. That didn’t come to fruition, and both sides appear ready to move forward in separate directions.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.