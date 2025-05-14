Netflix Announces New Deion Sanders-Centered Project Set for 2026 Release
For over three decades—and particularly in the three years since he became Colorado's coach—television has been unable to resist the magnetism of Hall of Fame cornerback and wide receiver Deion Sanders.
Thus, another Sanders-related project is on the way.
Netflix will release a three-part series about Sanders's life in 2026, it announced Wednesday at its Tudum event. The series—titled PRIME TIME—purports to give fans "an in-depth look at one of pro sports’ most electrifying and polarizing figures, exploring his evolution from a two-sport pro phenom to a culture-defining coach and media personality."
Bennett Viseltear, who directed Le Mans documentary Truth in 24 for ESPN in 2008, will serve as showrunner. Directors include Courtland Bragg and Terrell Riley; the former has a 30 for 30 credit under his belt while the latter has experience with myriad NFL projects. The series is an NFL Films collaboration.
"Y’all knew a part of me each step of the way, but you never knew DEION... and I’m excited to share that with you all—the highs and lows, the truths and tragedies, and everything in between," Sanders said in Netflix's release.
Sanders is entering his third year coaching the Buffaloes; he has a career record of 13–12 at the FBS level.