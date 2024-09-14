Even Nick Saban Sang During Darius Rucker's College GameDay 'Wagon Wheel' Performance
In the library of stadium anthems, there's just something about "Wagon Wheel."
It has an irresistibly American story, having been fleshed out gradually from a Bob Dylan snippet to Old Crow Medicine Show's signature song to Darius Rucker's high-definition Nashville showcase. It is simple. It is catchy. It is geographically precise (well, kind of).
"Wagon Wheel" is so intoxicating that even a man of ex-Alabama coach Nick Saban's stature can fall under its spell. On Saturday, cameras captured Saban jamming out to Rucker's performance of the song on College GameDay ahead of South Carolina's home game against No. 16 LSU.
"Every Saturday night we had a karaoke party at our house in recruiting, and the No. 1 requested song was 'Wagon Wheel.'" Saban said after Rucker's performance.
Unfortunately, the presence of Rucker—a Gamecocks superfan who formed Hootie and the Blowfish at South Carolina—could not lift his squad past the Tigers, who left Columbia with a thrilling 36–33 win.