Nick Saban’s Wife Ms. Terry Makes Clear His Stance on Taking Penn State Job
Nick Saban isn’t jumping back into the college coaching circle any time soon, at least according to one source extremely close to the situation—his wife, Ms. Terry.
On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s College GameDay, Pat McAfee asked Saban’s wife if she thought her husband might consider coming out of retirement to take on the Penn State head coaching job.
“I have no doubt that if Nick wanted to go back to coaching, he could win his eighth national championship, but we’re having too much fun. And we wouldn’t want to take that opportunity away from all of our baby coaches, like Kirby [Smart] and Lane [Kiffin],” she said, jokingly referencing the Saban coaching tree.
“Too much fun,” she concluded. “I haven’t heard a number yet.”
“Mrs. Always Right has spoken,” Saban agreed.
While Saban seems to be enjoying his post-coaching career in media, the Penn State job is a big enough opportunity that every big name is going to be thrown around in some form or another. But given the way that Saban defended Franklin on Saturday in the former coach’s first interview since getting fired by Penn State, it doesn’t feel like Saban was making a move to jump into the spot.
If there were any lingering doubts though, Saban, by way of Ms. Terry, made clear that he does not plan on leading the Nittany Lions any time soon.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast,Others Receiving Votes, below or onAppleandSpotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.