Northwestern-Illinois Clash Turned Into a Winter Wonderland
Saturday was a snowy day across the Midwest, and college football fans tuning in expecting flakes weren't disappointed. No. 1 Ohio State downed No. 15 Michigan 27–9 amid flurries, while Minnesota topped Wisconsin 17–7 in equally wintry conditions.
Northwestern's annual rivalry showdown with Illinois was something else entirely. The Champaign-Urbana, Ill., area took a direct hit from the system annoying much of the Great Lakes region, and suffered from high winds as well.
The result: shot after shot after shot of Memorial Stadium coated in white. The snow altered both teams' game strategies and made for incredible photography and videography even before the game started.
Here was the Wildcats' view of the powder.
Jeremy Werner of 247Sports shared this view an hour before kickoff.
Sideline views of the contest weren't much clearer.
The fall did not stop Fighting Illini linebacker James Kreutz from warming up sans shirt.
Kaitlyn Jesmonth of WCIA-TV shared the view from the station's camera mounted on the stadium, which underlined the conditions affecting the entire area.
Clearly, Champaign-Urbana residents' irritant was television viewers' gain.