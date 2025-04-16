SI

Notre Dame Loses Son of Pro Football Hall of Famer to Transfer Portal

Ryan Phillips

Notre Dame safety Kennedy Urlacher played in 14 games as a freshman.
Notre Dame safety Kennedy Urlacher played in 14 games as a freshman. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Brian Urlacher's son is leaving Notre Dame.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer's son, Kennedy, spent his freshman year with the Fighting Irish as a safety but has now entered the transfer portal.

Kennedy Urlacher played in 14 games during the 2024 season, mostly on special teams. He made 12 tackles, had one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup. A three-star safety out of Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona, Urlacher enrolled at Notre Dame in January of 2024.

He was a backup safety for the Irish during the 2024 campaign and spring practice this season. Urlacher has entered the portal with a "do not contact" tag, which likely means he knows where he's going.

One team being immediately connected to Urlacher is USC. Former Notre Dame general manager Chad Bowden left to take the same position with the Trojans this offseason and has close ties to Urlacher.

USC has returning starter Kamari Ramsey and highly-rated N.C. State transfer Bishop Fitzgerald penciled in at the safety spots for 2025, but Urlacher could provide welcome depth to the position.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/College Football