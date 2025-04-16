Notre Dame Loses Son of Pro Football Hall of Famer to Transfer Portal
Brian Urlacher's son is leaving Notre Dame.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer's son, Kennedy, spent his freshman year with the Fighting Irish as a safety but has now entered the transfer portal.
Kennedy Urlacher played in 14 games during the 2024 season, mostly on special teams. He made 12 tackles, had one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup. A three-star safety out of Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona, Urlacher enrolled at Notre Dame in January of 2024.
He was a backup safety for the Irish during the 2024 campaign and spring practice this season. Urlacher has entered the portal with a "do not contact" tag, which likely means he knows where he's going.
One team being immediately connected to Urlacher is USC. Former Notre Dame general manager Chad Bowden left to take the same position with the Trojans this offseason and has close ties to Urlacher.
USC has returning starter Kamari Ramsey and highly-rated N.C. State transfer Bishop Fitzgerald penciled in at the safety spots for 2025, but Urlacher could provide welcome depth to the position.