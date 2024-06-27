Notre Dame, Michigan State to Resurrect Longstanding Football Rivalry in 2026, 2027
One of college football's great rivalries is set to return two years from now.
Notre Dame and Michigan State will play football in both 2026 and 2027, the two schools announced in Thursday morning releases. The Fighting Irish and Spartans have not met on the gridiron since a 38-18 Notre Dame win on Sept. 23, 2017.
"The Michigan State-Notre Dame rivalry is not only one of the oldest rivalries in all of college football, it's a series that is meaningful to Spartan players and fans alike," Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller said in a statement.
The two teams play for the Megaphone Trophy, which dates to 1949. The rivalry itself dates to 1897; the Fighting Irish won the inaugural game 34-6.
Per the universities, the games will take place on Sept. 19 and Sept. 18 in '26 and '27, respectively. The '26 game in South Bend, Ind. is notable for its coincidence with the 60th anniversary of No. 1 Notre Dame and the No. 2 Spartans' legendary 10-10 tie in 1966—a game dubbed the "Game of the Century."