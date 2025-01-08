Notre Dame vs. Penn State Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for Orange Bowl
After getting through the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, the Penn State Nittany Lions and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will clash in the Orange Bowl game to determine which team will move onto the national championship.
Notre Dame got by the SEC champion, No. 2 seed Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl and won 23–10 to advance. Penn State beat Boise State 31–14 in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve.
The Nittany Lions earned the No. 6 seed in the College Football Playoff, receiving an at-large bid after they finished fourth overall in the final CFP rankings. The Irish got the No. 7 seed in the inaugural 12-team field after they finished fifth in the last set of rankings.
This year marks Penn State's first CFP appearance. Notre Dame makes its third appearance, qualifying for the tournament before in 2018 and '20. The Irish recorded their first-ever CFP win this year, though, when they took down Indiana in the opening round.
Now, Notre Dame and Penn State will battle in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium to determine who will play for the national title.
Here's how much it costs to attend the game to watch the Irish and Nittany Lions play in the Orange Bowl:
Cheapest Tickets for the Orange Bowl
As of Tuesday, the get-in price for the 2025 Orange Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinal between Penn State and Notre Dame is understandably expensive. The cheapest pair of seats is $205 per ticket, which can be found on either TicketMaster or GameTime. Both options puts you in the upper level behind the end zone.
SeatGeek has a pair of tickets for $207 apiece in the corner of the upper level, in section 337 row 13. To sit in the lower level, you'll have to spend about 50% more. SeatGeek's cheapest pair of seats downstairs are $311 each, which are in section 153 row 13, just above one of the entrance tunnels to the field.
Most Expensive Tickets for the Orange Bowl
To have a premium seating experience at the Orange Bowl, you can head to the club level sections which line both sidelines. If you're an Irish fan, you can sit at the 50-yard line in the fourth row behind Notre Dame's bench for $1,729 a seat. The other side of the field is a bit more affordable. Penn State fans can sit at the 35-yard line in the fifth row behind their teams bench for $917 a ticket. To move a few rows up and sit on top of the field, the price goes up to $1,739 per seat.
If you're open to moving over a bit and not sitting in a club seat, SeatGeek has tickets available in section 144 row 3 for $832 each, which is at the 20-yard line behind Notre Dame's bench.