Ohio State Star Jeremiah Smith Still Haunted by Controversial Penalty in Oregon Loss
The Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes played one of the best college football games of the year Oct. 12, a 32–31 Oregon win that came down to the final play of the game.
Before Ohio State quarterback Will Howard mistakenly ran the clock out on his own offense, star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was called for an offensive pass interference for a shove on Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed, a call that bumped the Buckeyes out of field-goal range and led to Howard's ill-timed scramble.
"I think about that call probably every day," Smith told reporters ahead of Wednesday's rematch at the Rose Bowl. "It was a crazy call. I mean, the DB was holding me, I just cleared his hands. I guess receivers can't be physical in football anymore but DBs can hold 10 yards, 15 yards down the field."
Despite his admission that he continues to think about the call, Smith says he's past it now... while continuing to argue that wide receivers and defensive backs are held to different standards.
"It's behind me," he continued. "When the DB is grabbing me, I just know how to move now. Can't be physical in college football anymore. We'll just see how things play out this game."
That mistake cast a cloud over an impressive effort for Smith against Oregon. He caught nine passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in his first game against the Ducks. He hasn't slowed down this year, catching 63 passes for 1,037 yards and 12 touchdowns as a true freshman.
After putting up 103 yards and two scores in Ohio State's College Football Playoff blowout of Tennessee, Smith and the Buckeyes get their chance at revenge against the Ducks on Jan. 1. The winner of Wednesday's CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl will face the winner of Texas vs. Arizona State in the Cotton Bowl.
The Rose Bowl kicks off at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday.