Ohio State Marching Band Crudely Trolled Michigan During Halftime of Game vs. Purdue
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is always on the mind of both fan bases, even when the programs are playing other teams.
And with "The Game" about three weeks away, the Ohio State marching band sent a shot across the bow at the Wolverines during halftime of the Buckeyes' game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium.
As part of the halftime show, the band formed images of animals on the field as they played animal-themed songs. At one point, the band formed to create an image of a bear, as members of the band held a flag of the Michigan logo by the bear's rear end. The band then moved in formation, depicting the bear defecating on the Wolverines logo.
Here's video of the moment, courtesy of Garret Price on X (formerly Twitter).
Ohio State and Michigan will meet on the field at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 30.