Ohio State, Penn State Traded Pair of Incredible Touchdown-Saving Plays at Goal Line
Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley made a potential, momentum-changing play during the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium.
After a slow start to the game, the Ohio State offense rattled off back-to-back touchdown drives and were threatening to do so once again on a 1st-and-10 from the Nittany Lions' 13-yard line. Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard ran to the left side and seemed poised to score easily.
But Wheatley, ranging all the way from his position in the defensive backfield, tackled Howard and punched the ball out, forcing a fumble just shy of the goal line. The play was initially ruled a touchdown, but overturned to a touchback after review.
Check out Wheatley's play, which looms large as one of the biggest of the game thus far.
College football rules state that any live ball that is fumbled into the field of play and into the opponent's end zone is ruled a touchback for the defense.
Punching the ball out was the only true game-changing play that Wheatley could have made there—and that's exactly what he did.
But it wasn't the only touchdown-saving play made in the game.
After trading punts, the Nittany Lions drove all the way to the Ohio State 3-yard line. With 11 seconds left in the first half, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar threw a pass into the back of the end zone for wide receiver Harrison Wallace III, who seemed to catch and bobble the ball as he got one foot down in the end zone.
The play was ruled a touchdown, but after review, it was ruled that Ohio State defensive back Davison Igbinosun managed to gain possession of the ball and get his right foot down in the end zone. The touchdown was overturned and ruled a touchback after Igbinosun's interception.
Two surefire touchdowns at the goal-line. Two game-changing defensive plays. Two touchdowns overturned. Ohio State took a 14-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.