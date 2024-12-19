Ohio State vs. Tennessee Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for CFP Game
The first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff is upon us, and with it comes on-campus playoff games for the first time at the FBS level. Arguably the biggest matchup of the weekend comes in the No. 8 vs. No. 9-seed game between Ohio State and Tennessee, two of the biggest brand names in the sport.
As the higher seed, the Buckeyes (10–2) will host the Volunteers (10–2) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday night.
Interested in attending what could be one of the best games of the college football postseason in a rare on-campus matchup of SEC and Big Ten powers? Tickets on the secondary market are not cheap, but they're likely a bit more affordable than most would suspect.
Most Expensive Ohio State vs. Tennessee College Football Playoff Tickets
Fans shooting for an exclusive experience can purchase a VIP ticket package on SeatGeek, with prices ranging from $578 to $916, including fees, as of publication. Those packages include a "Pregame tailgate party featuring all-inclusive chef-prepared food drinks (beer liquor and soft drinks) live DJ and more" and a $50 NCAA merchandise voucher.
There are more expensive tickets listed outside of the VIP packages on both StubHub and Seatgeek, but the general range for some of the best seats in the house—lower bowl, midfield tickets—range from $450 to $850.
Cheapest Ohio State vs. Tennessee Tickets
If you want to go to this game without totally breaking the bank, it is definitely possible. The cheapest pair of tickets, including fees, come out to $144 each. Those tickets are in section 37B of Ohio Stadium, in the south end zone. Single tickets in that section are available at the same price point.
If you're planning to attend, bring some layers. The Columbus forecast has a high of 28 degrees and a low of just 15 on Saturday. The Buckeyes and Vols kick off at 8 p.m. ET.