Ohio State vs. Texas Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for Cotton Bowl
The Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes will meet in the Cotton Bowl game to determine who will move on to play for a national title.
Both teams have already won two games in the inaugural 12-team College Football playoff, hoping to find two more victories to bring home a championship. Texas beat Clemson, the No. 12 seed and ACC Champion, in the opening round. The Longhorns went on the beat Arizona State in a double-overtime thriller during their quarterfinal game at the Peach Bowl.
Ohio State opened the CFP with a win at home over No. 9 seed Tennessee. The Buckeyes then got by the No. 1 seed and Big 10 champion Oregon in their quarterfinal game at the Rose Bowl.
Now, Ohio State and Texas meet at AT&T Stadium in a must-see semifinal matchup. The Longhorns have a quicker trip, but the Buckeye-faithful will surely make the trip down to Texas, too.
The No. 8-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 5-seeded Texas Longhorns kick off in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Here's how much it costs to attend the game to watch the two college football blue bloods play in the Cotton Bowl:
Cheapest Tickets for the Cotton Bowl
As of Wednesday, the cheapest ticket to see Ohio State and Texas battle in the Cotton Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinal is $140, which is standing room only and can be found on SeatGeek. To have an assigned seat, SeatGeek has a pair of seats in section 403, row 13 for $158 apiece. Section 403 is in the upper level of AT&T stadium in the corner.
To move closer to the field, fans will have to pay a bit more. GameTime has seats in the mezzanine behind the end zone (section 325, row 3) for $279 each. To get even closer, SeatGeek has tickets 15 rows from the field behind the end zone for $434 a seat.
Most Expensive Tickets for the Cotton Bowl
For a premium seating experience, fans have plenty of options, but none will come cheap. Ohio State fans can sit behind their team's bench on the 15-yard line five rows from the field for $977 a ticket. You can get closer to midfield and sit on the 50, four rows above the Buckeyes' sideline for $1,304 per seat.
Seats on the Longhorns' sideline are a bit more pricy. Texas fans can sit in the fourth row on the 20-yard line on their team's side for $1,217 a ticket. SeatGeek has a pair of seats in the front row at the 50-yard line behind the Texas bench for a whopping $2,441 per ticket.