Ohio State vs. Texas Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for Cotton Bowl

Ohio State and Texas will play for a spot in the national championship game.

Blake Silverman

Texas Longhorns head coach Sarkisian during the first half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Sarkisian during the first half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes will meet in the Cotton Bowl game to determine who will move on to play for a national title.

Both teams have already won two games in the inaugural 12-team College Football playoff, hoping to find two more victories to bring home a championship. Texas beat Clemson, the No. 12 seed and ACC Champion, in the opening round. The Longhorns went on the beat Arizona State in a double-overtime thriller during their quarterfinal game at the Peach Bowl.

Ohio State opened the CFP with a win at home over No. 9 seed Tennessee. The Buckeyes then got by the No. 1 seed and Big 10 champion Oregon in their quarterfinal game at the Rose Bowl.

Now, Ohio State and Texas meet at AT&T Stadium in a must-see semifinal matchup. The Longhorns have a quicker trip, but the Buckeye-faithful will surely make the trip down to Texas, too.

The No. 8-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 5-seeded Texas Longhorns kick off in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here's how much it costs to attend the game to watch the two college football blue bloods play in the Cotton Bowl:

Cheapest Tickets for the Cotton Bowl

As of Wednesday, the cheapest ticket to see Ohio State and Texas battle in the Cotton Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinal is $140, which is standing room only and can be found on SeatGeek. To have an assigned seat, SeatGeek has a pair of seats in section 403, row 13 for $158 apiece. Section 403 is in the upper level of AT&T stadium in the corner.

To move closer to the field, fans will have to pay a bit more. GameTime has seats in the mezzanine behind the end zone (section 325, row 3) for $279 each. To get even closer, SeatGeek has tickets 15 rows from the field behind the end zone for $434 a seat.

Most Expensive Tickets for the Cotton Bowl

For a premium seating experience, fans have plenty of options, but none will come cheap. Ohio State fans can sit behind their team's bench on the 15-yard line five rows from the field for $977 a ticket. You can get closer to midfield and sit on the 50, four rows above the Buckeyes' sideline for $1,304 per seat.

Seats on the Longhorns' sideline are a bit more pricy. Texas fans can sit in the fourth row on the 20-yard line on their team's side for $1,217 a ticket. SeatGeek has a pair of seats in the front row at the 50-yard line behind the Texas bench for a whopping $2,441 per ticket.

Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

