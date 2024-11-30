Ohio State's Will Howard Insists on Returning to Game vs. Michigan After Big Hit
The entire Ohio State Buckeyes team and fanbase held their collective breaths during Saturday's game vs. the rival Michigan Wolverines, as starting quarterback Will Howard briefly exited the contest after a huge hit in the second quarter.
On a 2nd-and-11 from the Michigan 24-yard-line with 9:24 remaining in the quarter, Howard scrambled up the middle for a five-yard gain, and took a massive hit from Wolverines defensive back Makari Paige. Howard remained down on the turf for a few minutes before sitting up and exiting the game to the sidelines, where he was examined by the Buckeyes' training staff.
Ohio State backup quarterback Devin Brown entered the game for one play, handing the ball off to running back Quinshon Judkins.
Meanwhile, Howard, who was being examined by the staff for a concussion, was adamant about returning to the game, making that sentiment very clear to the trainers, as stated by FOX Sports sideline reporter Jenny Taft.
Howard even told nearby teammates that he was "not done with this game."
The Buckeyes can punch their ticket to the Big Ten championship game vs. Oregon with a win over Michigan this week.