Oklahoma Hires Top Senior Bowl Executive Jim Nagy As Football General Manager
As it looks to shake off a down 2024, Oklahoma will have a new general manager in 2025.
The Sooners have hired Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy as their football general manager, they announced Wednesday morning.
"I am honored to bring my experience and work ethic to this program and am confident that through collaboration and effort, we can achieve excellent results," Nagy said in an athletic department release. "I am truly excited to get to Norman and begin our process with Coach (Brent) Venables and his great staff."
Nagy, a Michigan product and longtime NFL scout, has run the Senior Bowl since 2018.
He takes over a program that found transitioning to SEC life difficult in '24 under Venables. Oklahoma posted a 6-7 record and went 2-6 in conference play—its worst league record by winning percentage since 1997.
The Sooners are scheduled to open '25 on Aug. 30 against Illinois State.