Pat McAfee Dropped Perfect Michael Phelps One-Liner After College GameDay Lost Power
Saturday's production of College GameDay live from Ann Arbor, Mich. was smooth sailing—until the show's final moments.
As the ESPN program's usual lineup of experts made their weekly game selections—accompanied by legendary swimmer Michael Phelps, who trained at Michigan for much of his prime—the power suddenly went out.
Viewers were abruptly thrust into complete darkness as former Wolverines wide receiver Desmond Howard broke down No. 23 Georgia Tech's game against Syracuse.
When the show returned, ex-West Virginia kicker Pat McAfee offered a funny Phelps-related reason for the blackout.
"I've heard we've completely lost power, so I'm literally just talking to you guys," McAfee said. "There's 23 gold medals that shocked the system and sent us into commercial break."
Phelps won 23 Olympic gold medals in his iconic career, and 28 overall.
With power restored, Phelps eagerly picked No. 10 Michigan to beat No. 3 Texas.
"Let's f---ing go, Blue," Phelps said. "I'm with Blue, all day, in this house."