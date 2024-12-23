SI

Paul Finebaum Torches Curt Cignetti After Indiana’s Ugly Loss to Notre Dame

Indiana's stay in the CFP was a short one.
The Indiana Hoosiers were one of the few teams some fans thought didn't belong in the College Football Playoff, mostly because they got blown out by the only good team they played in the regular season. They then went to Notre Dame last Friday and never put up a fight in a 27-17 loss that never felt that close.

The Hoosiers only lost two games this season and took their fans on a ride that they'll never forget but that doesn't mean everyone was happy for them.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum, for one, wasn't impressed with the Hoosiers and he teed off on coach Curt Cignetti during an appearance Sunday on the Matt Barrie Show:

“It just bothered me to hear Curt Cignetti run his mouth, talking like he’s actually done something," Finebaum said. "What he’s done is he's beaten Purdue 66-0 and he's beaten a bunch of meddling teams. But he hasn’t beaten a good team and the two games that he had against quality opposition, he got his head taken off.”

The CFP opening weekend was a rough one, as all four games weren't close and were won by the home teams. Here's hoping it gets better starting with the quarterfinals, which will be played on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

