Penn State Hires Former Star Quarterback to Assistant Coaching Position

The Nittany Lions are bringing in a big name from the program's recent past.

Patrick Andres

Trace McSorley before No. 13 Penn State's 27–24 loss to No. 16 Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019.
Trace McSorley before No. 13 Penn State's 27–24 loss to No. 16 Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019. / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
The Penn State of the last 10 years—a consistently successful program good for 10 wins and participation in a game around New Year's Day—is as much a Trace McSorely construction as a James Franklin construction.

The multitalented quarterback helped restore the Nittany Lions' winning tradition, linking up with running back Saquon Barkley to form one of the most exciting college football backfields of this century. Now, McSorely will work under Franklin—his old coach.

McSorely will serve as an assistant quarterbacks coach for Penn State, the program announced Tuesday afternoon.

The three-year NFL quarterback last played in that league in 2022 for the Arizona Cardinals.

McSorely ranks second to his immediate successor, Sean Clifford, in program history in passing yards and touchdowns.

He will presumably work with Nittany Lions gunslinger Drew Allar, one of college football's most inriguing returnees. Allar led Penn State to the Big Ten championship game and two CFP wins in 2024; the Nittany Lions' season ended with a 27–24 loss to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl.

Penn State is scheduled to open its 2025 campaign against Nevada on Aug. 30.

