Penn State Reportedly Has One Huge Name in Mind to Chase for Head Coaching Vacancy
The beginning of the end for ex-Penn State coach James Franklin may have come in January, when the Nittany Lions lost 27–24 to coach Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl.
Three regular-season losses to Oregon, UCLA and Northwestern later, Penn State is searching for a new boss—and a Tuesday report indicates that they may take a look at Freeman.
"Sources have told On3 that Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer and Ohio State’s Ryan Day are not serious candidates, but (athletic director Patrick) Kraft plans to take a couple of big swings during the hiring process," Pete Nakos of On3 wrote Tuesday morning.
Among those big swings is reportedly Freeman, who is 37-12 (counting 2021's Fiesta Bowl) in five years with the Fighting Irish.
Freeman has neither coached nor played in Pennsylvania, but is just 39 years old and figures to roam the sidelines—either in South Bend, Ind., or elsewhere—for years to come. His Notre Dame squad is scheduled to host USC on Saturday.