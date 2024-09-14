SI

Portland State, South Dakota Cancel FCS Game Due to Whooping Cough Outbreak

The Vikings are scheduled to play Boise State on Sept. 21.

Aug 31, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Portland State Vikings quarterback Dante Chachere (15) throws a pass against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.
Scheduled to play each other Saturday, Portland State and South Dakota have called off their game due to unusual, unfortunate circumstances.

The Vikings and Coyotes cancelled their contest due to a whooping cough outbreak in the Portland State program, the Oregon university announced Saturday.

"A case of pertussis (whooping cough) got into the Viking team two days ago. Pertussis is a highly contagious disease that affects the lungs. As a result, many team members have been exposed to the disease," the Vikings said in a statement. "It was determined by Portland State that the game would not be played in the interest of the health of the student-athletes."

Pertussis—vaccine-preventable and relatively uncommon in the industrialized world—generally begins with symptoms similar to the common cold, before escalating into a lengthy period of violent coughing.

Portland State said in its statement that none of its players "are seriously ill at this time." The Vikings are scheduled to play Boise State on Sept. 21; the Broncos indicated in a statement that they are monitoring the situation.

