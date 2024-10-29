SI

Post-Week 9 Bowl Projections for the 2024 College Football Season

Here's where the postseason puzzle stands as the calendar turns to November.

Patrick Andres

Texas A&M jumped into the CFP conversation after a quality victory over LSU Saturday.
It seems hard to believe that in college football days past, bowl games would begin courting prospective teams in November (and sometimes earlier). The prospect of being stuck with a lemon with two straight losses to end the season? Much more attractive than getting beat out for a hot team by your rivals for eyeballs and sponsorships.

Thankfully, those days have gone by the wayside—with a handful of exceptions, every team will learn their fate at once on Dec. 8. The story of the 2024 season is far from over.

With that in mind, here's what the bowl picture would look like if we were choosing teams today. A reminder that, as usual, the projections are determined by using the AP Poll and College Football Reference's Simple Rating System as guides. A short string of commentary follows.

GAME

LOCATION

DATE

PROJECTED MATCHUP

Celebration Bowl

Atlanta

Dec. 14

Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Dec. 14

Rutgers vs. Georgia Southern

Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas

Dec. 17

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton, Fla.

Dec. 18

Connecticut vs. Texas State

LA Bowl

Inglewood, Calif.

Dec. 18

Washington vs. UNLV

New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans

Dec. 19

James Madison vs. Sam Houston

Cure Bowl

Orlando

Dec. 20

Michigan vs. Marshall

Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa

Dec. 20

Boston College vs. Florida

College Football Playoff First Round—Game 1

Austin

Dec. 20

No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 7 Texas

College Football Playoff First Round—Game 2

Columbus

Dec. 21

No. 11 Iowa State at No. 6 Ohio State

College Football Playoff First Round—Game 3

University Park, Pa.

Dec. 21

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Penn State

College Football Playoff First Round—Game 4

Knoxville, Tenn.

Dec. 21

No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Tennessee

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway, S.C.

Dec. 23

Bowling Green vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Potato Bowl

Boise, Idaho

Dec. 23

Ohio vs. Colorado State

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Dec. 24

Navy vs. Liberty

Detroit Bowl

Detroit

Dec. 26

Wisconsin vs. Toledo

Rate Bowl

Phoenix

Dec. 26

Minnesota vs. Baylor

68 Ventures Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Dec. 26

Michigan State vs. Arkansas State

Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham

Dec. 27

Oklahoma vs. North Texas

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth

Dec. 27

Maryland vs. Old Dominion

Liberty Bowl

Memphis

Dec. 27

Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Dec. 27

SMU vs. Colorado

Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas

Dec. 27

South Carolina vs. Washington State

Fenway Bowl

Boston

Dec. 28

Tulane vs. North Carolina

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Dec. 28

Nebraska vs. Duke

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Dec. 28

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Orlando

Dec. 28

Syracuse vs. Cincinnati

Arizona Bowl

Tucson

Dec. 28

Western Michigan vs. Fresno State

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Dec. 28

Memphis vs. Georgia Tech

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Dec. 28

USC vs. Kansas State

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Dec. 28

California vs. Army

Music City Bowl

Nashville

Dec. 30

Illinois vs. LSU

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa

Dec. 31

Pittsburgh vs. Ole Miss

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Dec. 31

Virginia Tech vs. Arizona State

Citrus Bowl

Orlando

Dec. 31

Indiana vs. Alabama

Texas Bowl

Houston

Dec. 31

Arkansas vs. TCU

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Dec. 31

No. 12 Boise State or No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 4 BYU

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

Jan. 1

No. 10 Texas A&M or No. 7 Texas vs. No. 2 Georgia

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Jan. 1

No. 9 Notre Dame or No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Oregon

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

Jan. 1

No. 11 Iowa State or No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Miami

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville

Jan. 2

Missouri vs. Clemson

First Responder Bowl

Dallas

Jan. 3

Virginia vs. West Virginia

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Charlotte

Jan. 3

Iowa vs. Louisville

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Jan. 4

Eastern Michigan vs. Western Kentucky

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Jan. 9

Sugar Bowl winner vs. Peach Bowl winner

Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 10

Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Rose Bowl winner

National Championship

Atlanta

Jan. 20

Orange Bowl winner vs. Cotton Bowl winner

Notable Potential Bowl Matchups

Combined years in FBS for James Madison and Sam Houston (New Orleans Bowl): five... The headliner is Dec. 20's matchup between Texas A&M and Texas (CFP first round), potentially one of the most hotly anticipated postseason games of all time... The two teams are scheduled to meet on Nov. 30 in College Station, Texas; this playoff edition would be in Austin... Iowa State and Ohio State (CFP first round) have never met in football; neither have Boise State and Penn State (CFP first round)... Notre Dame and Tennessee (CFP first round) have met eight times and every matchup has, counterintuitively, been in November... Tulane and North Carolina (Fenway Bowl) were both in the Southern Conference from 1922 to '32... Syracuse and Cincinnati (Pop-Tarts Bowl) are also ex-conference-mates, having clashed in the Big East from 2005 to '12... Illinois and LSU (Music City Bowl) played in the Sugar Bowl after the 2001 season; the Tigers won a 47–34 shootout... Pittsburgh and Ole Miss (ReliaQuest Bowl) have a much less prestigious 21st-century bowl matchup under their belt; the Rebels won the 2013 BBVA Compass Bowl 38–17... Indiana and Alabama (Citrus Bowl) have also never met in football... Arkansas and TCU (Texas Bowl), ex-Southwest Conference rivals, have played 70 times as major schools... Potential CFP quarterfinals of note: Boise State-BYU (Fiesta Bowl), Notre Dame-Oregon (Rose Bowl; the Fighting Irish have been there just twice) and Tennessee-Oregon (Rose Bowl; the Volunteers haven't been since 1944)... West Virginia and Virginia (First Responder Bowl), once fairly frequent opponents, have played just once this century—in the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl.

