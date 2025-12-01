Rapper Toosii Commits to Hometown Syracuse to Chase College Football Career
Famous rap artist Toosii is pivoting off of his music career to chase a dream.
Nau'Jour Grainger, known by his stage name Toosii, announced in an Instagram post on Monday morning that he has committed to Syracuse to play football for the Orange. The 25-year-old was born in Syracuse, N.Y. before moving to North Carolina at age 13. He played high school football at Rolesville High School in Raleigh, and now returns to his hometown for an unexpected new chapter.
”COMMITTED 🙏🏽 ,” wrote Grainger on Instagram. ”For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality. God’s will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil. I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for even giving me the strength to chase what I believed when so many people told me I couldn't.”
”Thank you to the people who supported me as well,” he continued. ”It never go unnoticed. To be born in Syracuse and move to North Carolina at age 12 and haven’t been back since. When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So with that being said, Cuse I’m coming home 🍊 #COMMITTED #315baby #AGTG.”
Grainger had originally posted on X (formerly Twitter) this past August that he was “chasing history” to become the “first multi-platinum recording artist to go back to school and play DIVISION I football.” The post accompanied a video, which showed him working out as a wide receiver.
“Next year I’m gonna be on somebody’s team,” he added. “Mark my words!”
A cool moment for Toosii, who rose to prominence in 2023 for his hit single “Favorite Song,”—which rose to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and ultimately went double platinum.
Grainger joins a Syracuse squad that went 3–9 in 2025 and finished last in the ACC standings.