SI

Ref Saluted Military Veterans Before Announcing Penalty During Celebration Bowl

This was classy.

Tim Capurso

Official Rory Bernard salutes military veterans before announcing a penalty during the Celebration Bowl between Jackson State and South Carolina State Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 14, 2024.
Official Rory Bernard salutes military veterans before announcing a penalty during the Celebration Bowl between Jackson State and South Carolina State Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 14, 2024. / Screengrab Twitter @espn

An official working the Celebration Bowl game between the Jackson State Tigers and South Carolina State Bulldogs took the time to deliver an important message right before he announced a penalty.

With 11:34 remaining in the first quarter, Bernard, following a 28-yard punt return by the Tigers, prepared to announce a penalty against Jackson State. But before making the announcement, Bernard took a moment to honor the nation's military veterans.

"I'd like to salute our military veterans," he said.

Then, in a gesture that would make any commanding officer proud, Bernard went into a perfect salute, holding the pose for about three seconds before announcing the penalty.

That is likely the most important call Bernard will make on Saturday.

At halftime, Jackson State led South Carolina State 14–0, marking the first time the Bulldogs have been shut out in the first half this season.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/College Football