Ref Saluted Military Veterans Before Announcing Penalty During Celebration Bowl
An official working the Celebration Bowl game between the Jackson State Tigers and South Carolina State Bulldogs took the time to deliver an important message right before he announced a penalty.
With 11:34 remaining in the first quarter, Bernard, following a 28-yard punt return by the Tigers, prepared to announce a penalty against Jackson State. But before making the announcement, Bernard took a moment to honor the nation's military veterans.
"I'd like to salute our military veterans," he said.
Then, in a gesture that would make any commanding officer proud, Bernard went into a perfect salute, holding the pose for about three seconds before announcing the penalty.
That is likely the most important call Bernard will make on Saturday.
At halftime, Jackson State led South Carolina State 14–0, marking the first time the Bulldogs have been shut out in the first half this season.