Report: Ole Miss Names ‘Permanent’ Head Coach As Lane Kiffin Departs for LSU
Ole Miss has tabbed a new man to be in charge following Lane Kiffin’s departure for LSU.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Pete Golding will take over as the Rebels' "permanent" head coach.
Golding, 41, is among the Ole Miss staff members who will not follow Kiffin to LSU, and will now lead the Rebels as they get set to embark on their first College Football Playoff appearance in school history.
“It’s 100-percent permanent,” Thamel added, citing a source.
Here’s a look at Ole Miss’ new head coach.
Who is Pete Golding? A look at Ole Miss’ new head coach ahead of the 2025 College Football Playoff
Golding has been with the Ole Miss program since the 2023 season, spending the last three seasons as both their defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach. A Louisiana native and a former safety at Mississippi’s Delta State University, the 41-year-old has coached at Delta, Tusculum, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern Miss, UTSA and Alabama.
Notably, Golding served as the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach from 2019 to '22 before leaving for Ole Miss. He helped Alabama to a National Championship win during the 2020 season.
Golding will now lead the Rebels for the 2025 College Football Playoff, and beyond, following their first 11-win season in school history.