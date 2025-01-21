SI

Reporter Rips Notre Dame’s Postgame Locker Room Behavior After Loss to Ohio State

Notre Dame lost to Ohio State, 34-23, in the CFP national title game. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Notre Dame fell short in attempting to win its first national championship since 1988 as the Fighting Irish lost to a stacked Ohio State team, 34-23, Monday night in Atlanta.

Losing a championship game on the biggest stage in college football can't be easy and emotions are sure to run high after such a defeat. USA Today columnist Dan Wolken seemed to have a first-hand view of those emotions and took a shot at how the team handled itself in the locker room after the loss.

"Bizarre scenes from the Notre Dame locker room, players yelling at reporters, coaches warning people not to ask certain questions," Wolken tweeted. "Amateur hour."

Wolken said he wasn't allowed to shoot videos from the locker room and added this when pressed by a follower on X to share more details:

"I think that if the locker room is open, which it is for the CFP, reporters should be able to go in there and respectfully ask questions without being sworn at," Wolken tweeted. "If a player doesn’t want to talk, that’s fine."

