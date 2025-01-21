SI

Ryan Day Fought to Avoid the Gatorade Bath After Ohio State's Win Over Notre Dame

Ryan Day after the Buckeyes won the national championship. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Ohio State Buckeyes are champions. One of the things that comes with winning the big game is the opportunity to pour a large jug of liquid on the head coach.

Ryan Day knew that and as time ran out in the national championship he fought like hell to avoid the traditional Gatorade bath.

As Day stomped up the sideline in celebration he was grabbed by sophomore wide receiver Carnell Tate who did his best to detain his coach as offensive linemen Carson Hinzman and Josh Fryar ran over with the Gatorade cooler.

Luckily, Day had already ditched his headset to avoid possible electrocution. And he appeared to fight just as hard to get rid of the headset before launching it towards the sideline, possibly all the way into the stands.

The equipment managers can't be thrilled to see this.

